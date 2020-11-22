Another COVID death, 27 new cases in Muzaffarnagar

The coronavirus toll in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district rose to 87 after a 63-year-old woman succumbed to the pathogen on Sunday, an official said

There were 27 new infections and 33 more people recuperated, taking the infection tally to 6,584, including 6,147 recoveries and 350 active cases, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said

The patient who died was shifted to the Muzaffarnagar Medical College from Begarajpur on November 13, according to the official.