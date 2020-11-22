Spain will start vaccination programme in January, Prime Minister Sanchez says

Spain will begin a comprehensive coronavirus vaccination programme in January, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday.

He said Spain and Germany were the first European Union countries to have a complete vaccination plan in place. "The campaign will start in January and have 13,000 vaccination points," Sanchez told a news conference after a two-day online summit of G20 leaders.

He said Spain would recruit more health professionals to strengthen its health system. "We have a tough few months ahead of us but the road map has been drawn up," Sanchez said.