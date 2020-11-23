Left Menu
22 medical specialists attend to over 2,000 poor people in BSF camp

The Border Security Force (BSF) organised its first-ever multi-specialty medical camp in Tangdhar of Kupwara district on November 19.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-11-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 08:49 IST
The medical camp organised by BSF in Kupwara of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Border Security Force (BSF) organised its first-ever multi-specialty medical camp in Tangdhar of Kupwara district on November 19. As many as 22 specialists from Kupwara, Handwara and Srinagar were called to attend more than 2,000 people in the camp, said an official release of Kashmir Frontier, BSF.

"The main objective of the free BSF medical camp was to provide high-quality services to the poor population of the backward areas near LoC and identify their common health problems," the release said. Apart from providing treatment and general health check-up, the BSF camp also made people aware of their health status, the COVID-19, HIV/AIDS, breast cancer, hypertension, diabetes and other diseases. Special equipment like wheelchairs, crutches, walking sticks, hearing aids and knee caps were distributed to the needy.

Boys and girls from NCC also volunteered for the camp and sports items were presented to school and college students. (ANI)

