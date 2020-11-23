Left Menu
Development News Edition

GCC countries surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases - Reuters tally

Gulf economic powerhouse Saudi Arabia, which has the highest regional count at more than 355,000 infections and 5,780 deaths, has seen a downward trend in daily case numbers since early July when it was registering around 4,000 cases a day for a few weeks. Saudi partially lifted its suspension of international flights mid-September and has said it will lift all restrictions on citizens' foreign travel on Jan. 1.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:34 IST
GCC countries surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases - Reuters tally
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

The six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have recorded more than 1 million cases of infection with COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally of data published by each government.

The tally in the energy producing region of more than 50 million people stood on Monday at 1,001,182 infections, with 9,162 deaths. Gulf economic powerhouse Saudi Arabia, which has the highest regional count at more than 355,000 infections and 5,780 deaths, has seen a downward trend in daily case numbers since early July when it was registering around 4,000 cases a day for a few weeks.

Saudi partially lifted its suspension of international flights mid-September and has said it will lift all restrictions on citizens' foreign travel on Jan. 1. The country of around 34 million people recorded 224 new cases on Sunday.

Cases in the United Arab Emirates, with the second highest infection count, rose steadily since early August to a high of 1,578 new daily cases in late October. New daily cases in the country of 9.8 million have since dropped back to around 1,200. Kuwait's daily case numbers have fluctuated between 900 and 400 a day since early May, and cases in Qatar have seen a steady fluctuation between 200 and 300 new cases a day since early August.

Oman saw a surge in new cases around early October, but daily reported numbers have fallen since. Cases in Bahrain, which has the GCC's smallest population of around 1.5 million, have been falling since mid-September.

Also Read: Vietnam dropped from 2021 F1 calendar, Saudi Arabia in

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Surge in greenhouse gases sustained despite COVID lockdowns - U.N.

Greenhouse gas concentrations climbed to a new record in 2019 and rose again this year despite an expected drop in emissions due to COVID-19 lockdowns, the World Meteorological Organization said on Monday, warning against complacency.Many s...

Israeli delegation heads to Sudan to firm up ties, Israeli radio says

Israel sent the first delegation to Sudan on Monday after the countries agreed on Oct 23 to take steps toward establishing ties, Israels Army Radio reported.Israeli officials had no immediate comment. Sources involved in the planning told R...

33 Maoist militia members surrender in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 23 PTI A total of 33 militia members of the banned CPI Maoist on Monday surrendered before police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, police said. The 33 militia members and the village committee members of the CPI Maoist from ...

China worried Afghan may become hotbed for Uighur militants as US plans to pull out more troops

A wary China on Monday urged the US to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan in an orderly and responsible manner amidst increasing concern here that the war-torn country, which shares borders with the volatile Xinjiang province, could becom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020