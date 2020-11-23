Left Menu
UP govt restricts number of indoor event attendees; COVID-19 tally reaches 5,28,833

Earlier, 200 people were allowed in a hall, room or any indoor place. Similarly in the case of outdoor programmes, less than 40 per cent of area of the venue will be allowed to be occupied by people, Prasad said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 18:38 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday restricted the number of people attending an indoor event to 100, while less than 40 per cent of the area of an outdoor programme venue will be allowed to be occupied by people in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, in both the scenarios, use of face masks, sanitisers, thermal scanning and maintaining social distancing remain intact, an official said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters that 50 per cent of the capacity of an indoor place, be it a hall or a room (outside containment zones), but not exceeding 100 people, has been allowed in case of any social, religious, cultural, sports, educational, entertainment and political programme or wedding. Earlier, 200 people were allowed in a hall, room or any indoor place.

Similarly in the case of outdoor programmes, less than 40 per cent of area of the venue will be allowed to be occupied by people, Prasad said. Elaborating about the status of COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the official said 2,067 fresh cases were reported from the state, taking the infection tally to 5,28,833.

He said with 23 more COVID-19 fatalities, the death toll climbed to 7,582. In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,060 coronavirus patients in the state have recovered from the viral disease, and so far 4,97,475 people have recovered from the disease.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 23,776, Prasad said. He also said the case fatality rate of the state is 1.43 per cent.

Over 1.45 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday. More than 1.81 crore samples have so far been tested in the state, Prasad added. PTI NAV SRY

