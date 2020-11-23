Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITBP to increase 1,000 beds at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre

In view of rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi and national capital region, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is expanding the capacity of COVID-19 beds at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur from 2,000 to 3,000, said SS Deswal, Director General (DG), ITBP here on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 18:42 IST
ITBP to increase 1,000 beds at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre
SS Deswal, Director General (DG) of ITBP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In view of rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi and national capital region, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is expanding the capacity of COVID-19 beds at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur from 2,000 to 3,000, said SS Deswal, Director General (DG), ITBP here on Monday. Talking to ANI, Deswal said the new beds will be equipped with a proper supply of medical oxygen and negated the rumours about the shortage of medical oxygen at the COVID-19 facility.

"Till now the operational capacity of the COVID centre was 2,000, which we are expanding till 3,000 beds so that all the patients in the Delhi-NCR are treated properly. The added beds will also have medical oxygen supply available on them. We have no shortage of medical oxygen," said the DG. He further informed that after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's orders, the capacity of doctors and medical staff has also been increased in the COVID-19 centre, and now there is enough medical staff to look after as many as 3,000 patients. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Lampard hopes 'important' Giroud will remain at Chelsea

Chelsea are hopeful that striker Olivier Giroud will continue his career at the Premier League club but will not stand in the way of the French international if he chooses to leave, manager Frank Lampard said on Monday. Giroud has made four...

Russia reports record 25,173 new coronavirus cases

Russia reported a record 25,173 new coronavirus infections on Monday as the Kremlin said it was up to regional authorities to decide what measures needed to be imposed in their regions to curb its spread.Russian authorities have said they w...

Suriya, Ruhaan and Ishaan clinch titles in National Karting Championship

Coimbatores Suriya Varatan and Bangalore duo Ruhaan Alva and Ishaan Madesh emerged champions in the Meco-FMSCI National Karting Championship X30 Classes that concluded here over the weekend. This is the first national championship to be suc...

Night curfew in 4 cities: Over 1,750 Guj ST buses cancelled

The Gujarat State Road Transportation Corporation has cancelled over 1,700 bus services due to curfew between 9pm and 6am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot in view of a spike in coronavirus cases over the past few days, an official s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020