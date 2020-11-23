Ram temple trust chief put on oxygen support: hospital
Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is admitted to a hospital here, was put on oxygen support on Monday as he complained of difficulty in breathing, according to a health bulletin Das was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on November 9 for thromboembolism.
Das was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on November 9 for thromboembolism. The seer was taken to a hospital in Ayodhya after he complained of breathlessness, but doctors had referred him to the Lucknow hospital as his condition was "serious"
A bulletin said the 80-year-old seer was put on oxygen support after he complained of difficulty in breathing. He has been kept under the watch of critical-care experts, who are monitoring him throughout the day. PTI NAVHMB
