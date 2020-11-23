Left Menu
AstraZeneca vaccine news drags on FTSE, but mid-caps immune

The mid cap index added 0.4%, while the FTSE 100 fell 0.3%, with AstraZeneca marking its worst day in nearly six months with a 3.8% fall. AstraZeneca said the average efficacy of its vaccine, which is being developed with the University of Oxford, was at 70% in its late-stage trial.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 22:51 IST
British stocks rose on optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, although gains in the FTSE index were curbed by a fall in shares of AstraZeneca after the drugmaker's candidate was less effective than others in trials. The mid cap index added 0.4%, while the FTSE 100 fell 0.3%, with AstraZeneca marking its worst day in nearly six months with a 3.8% fall.

AstraZeneca said the average efficacy of its vaccine, which is being developed with the University of Oxford, was at 70% in its late-stage trial. Although the British drugmaker said its potential vaccine can be 90% effective, its average rate was lower than for Pfizer-BioNTech's and Moderna's, which showed efficacy rates of about 94% to 95%.

"Even though the late stage trials were better than expected, AstraZeneca’s shares didn’t get a booster shot," Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown, said of the news. "It has though added to the overall positivity washing around the financial markets about a faster end to the pandemic."

Britain's health minister said the country aims to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas and ease restrictions next month, raising hopes of a sooner-than expected recovery and boosting consumer stocks. While positive vaccine-related headlines have helped British stocks gain this month, they have still underperformed global peers due to uncertainty over Brexit negotiations, as the end of year deadline for a trade deal looms.

While data showed that British business activity contracted in November due to a new wave of coronavirus lockdowns, news of possible vaccines sharply boosted hopes for 2021. In corporate news, Cineworld Group jumped nearly 20% after it secured waivers for its debt covenants until June 2022, along with $450 million in new loans.

