Left Menu
Development News Edition

England gets new set of restrictions for end of COVID lockdown

Just over two weeks after Johnson introduced a national lockdown for England to try to tame a spiralling increase in new coronavirus cases, he said the measures had reduced COVID infection rates and would be eased on Dec. 2 as promised. Johnson has been under pressure to scrap the lockdown from lawmakers in his Conservative Party, where many have threatened to vote against any new restrictions they consider overly damaging to the economy without more evidence of their effect in stemming infections.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 23:08 IST
England gets new set of restrictions for end of COVID lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new measures on Monday to replace a COVID-19 lockdown in England from Dec. 2, reinforcing a previous regional approach to try to reopen businesses where infection rates are lower. Just over two weeks after Johnson introduced a national lockdown for England to try to tame a spiralling increase in new coronavirus cases, he said the measures had reduced COVID infection rates and would be eased on Dec. 2 as promised.

Johnson has been under pressure to scrap the lockdown from lawmakers in his Conservative Party, where many have threatened to vote against any new restrictions they consider overly damaging to the economy without more evidence of their effect in stemming infections. "We are going to go back ... to a regional, tiered approach," he told parliament virtually from his Downing Street office where he is self-isolating.

Trying to ease the concerns among sceptics within his party, he said the measures would run until the end of March when vaccines and wider testing might offer a way out of the crisis. The cost of the pandemic was writ large when a plan for wider community testing and rapid testing of front-line health workers came in at 7 billion pounds ($9.3 billion), taking the overall funding for test and trace to 22 billion pounds.

"This will be still a hard winter, Christmas cannot be normal and there is a long road to spring. But we have turned a corner and the escape route is in sight," he said. "We must hold out against the virus until testing and vaccines come to our rescue and reduce the need for restrictions."

After his statement, as he was answering questions from lawmakers, his video-conference connection failed and health minister Matt Hancock had to take over. He later returned to answer questions from lawmakers. But the message to his own party was clear: an appeal to vote in favour of the new measures next week to make sure hospitals can cope during winter, when demand traditionally increases.

Some are bound to criticise Tier 3 (very high alert) restrictions, which mean that bars, cafes and restaurants must remain shut except for takeaway services, and that households cannot mix except in public places outdoors. But they might save their anger for when the various regions of England are allocated their tiers, ranging from the lowest at tier 1 to the highest at 3, on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7518 pounds)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-BoE suspects November policy decision was leaked to Sun newspaper

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that he suspected the central banks most recent policy decision on Nov. 5 was leaked to the Sun, and that the newspapers report was not simply speculation presented as fact. Hours before...

AstraZeneca says COVID-19 'vaccine for the world' can be 90% effective

AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be as much as 90 effective, giving the worlds fight against the global pandemic a third new weapon that can be cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than rivals. T...

Canada's Atlantic bubble disintegrates as COVID-19 cases rise

The bubble pact between Canadas four Atlantic provinces has disintegrated in the face of rising COVID-19 cases across the country, as premiers in Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador announced quarantine requirements for all t...

Odisha changes norms for merger of schools in KBK region

The Odisha government on Monday informed the Assembly that the primary and upper primary schools having less than 15 students, and not 20 as decided earlier, will be identified for closure or merger in scheduled areas and also in the backwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020