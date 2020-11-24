Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Positive results from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial boosted hopes of a faster end to the pandemic as several countries announced plans to start inoculating their citizens, even as Europe prepared for Christmas with restrictions on family gatherings and instructions not to hug. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 02:19 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 02:09 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Positive results from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial boosted hopes of a faster end to the pandemic as several countries announced plans to start inoculating their citizens, even as Europe prepared for Christmas with restrictions on family gatherings and instructions not to hug.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* The United States and Germany said they could start inoculating their citizens by next month, while Britain is on track to make COVID-19 vaccines widely available by next spring after the shot developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca was up to 90% effective in trials. * Italy's death toll passed 50,000, while Russia reported a record number of new infections.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new measures to replace a lockdown in England from Dec. 2, as Germany headed towards an extension of its "lockdown lite" for another three weeks. * Bulgaria plans to close schools, restaurants and shops and ban all sports events, private celebrations and excursions.

AMERICAS * Millions of Americans are defying health warnings and traveling ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

* The top U.S. infectious disease medical association said that Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir should be used for hospitalized COVID-19 patients despite a WHO recommendation last week against its use. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Indonesia reached a grim milestone of more than half a million cases, with hospitals in the country's most populated province edging closer to capacity. * Hong Kong warned the epidemic is rapidly worsening with silent transmission chains feared amid a rise in asymptomatic infections.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Saudi Arabia's health ministry said that COVID-19 vaccines will be free for all people living in the kingdom, state TV reported.

* Nigeria will bar passengers who fail to follow the country's COVID-19 protocol from flying for six months, an official said. * Turkey's daily coronavirus death toll reached a record 153, as citizens adapted to new nationwide curbs and weekend curfews.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * There is a risk that the poor and vulnerable will be trampled on in the stampede for coronavirus vaccines, the head of the World Health Organization said, adding $4.3 billion was needed urgently for a world vaccine-sharing scheme.

* Brazil's biomedical center Fiocruz hopes to start producing the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 in December or January, while São Paulo's health secretary expects regulatory approval for the use of a vaccine developed by China's Sinovac by January. * The European Union, Canada and 11 other countries agreed to measures such as eliminating export curbs they believe should form the basis of a global deal to help tackle COVID-19 and future pandemics.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stocks brushed against last week's record high on Monday before trading little changed and an index of commodity prices touched its highest since March as more vaccine-positive news gave investors hope economic activity could resume globally at a faster clip than has been thought.

* A COVID-19 vaccine may not be widely available until next summer and households could struggle over the next several months without more government aid, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin said.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-In Biden's foreign policy duo, he has a team - but not of rivals

A team of rivals it is not.Two of the top national security officials httpswww.reuters.comarticleus-usa-electionbiden-names-team-to-steer-u-s-foreign-policy-in-post-trump-era-idUSKBN2830EB President-elect Joe Biden named on Monday, Antony B...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Vaccine news boosts commodities, EM assets; stocks cheer Yellen news

Stocks brushed up against last weeks record on Monday and an index of commodity prices closed at its highest since March as more vaccine news gave investors hope economic activity could resume globally at a faster clip than many feared.Astr...

Biden taps ex-Fed chair Yellen to lead treasury

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to serve as treasury secretary, a pivotal role in which she would help shape and direct his economic policies, according to a person familiar with the transition...

INSTANT VIEW 4-Biden to name Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary - Democratic allies

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to tap former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as U.S. Treasury Secretary, according to two Democratic allies.A spokesman for Bidens campaign declined to comment. Yellen, reached by phone, also d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020