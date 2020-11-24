Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Top Glove shares tumble after govt says factories to be shut

The world's largest maker of latex gloves has racked up record profits this year on sky-rocketing demand for its products and protective gear, thanks to the pandemic. Last week, the government ordered 14-day curbs through Nov. 30 in parts of a district about 40 kms (24.8 miles) west of the capital Kuala Lumpur, where Top Glove factories and dormitories are located.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 08:39 IST
UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Top Glove shares tumble after govt says factories to be shut

Shares in Malaysia's Top Glove slumped 7.5% on Tuesday, after the government said some of its factories would be closed in stages for COVID-19 screening and quarantine, as more than 2,000 of its workers tested positive for the disease.

The Health Ministry reported a sharp rise in cases in the area where Top Glove factories and dormitories are located, with 2,453 workers testing positive for the virus, out of 5,767 screened. The government said 28 factory buildings will be shut in phases but did not provide a timetable.

This new development has not affected the company's orders, MIDF Research analyst Ng Bei Shan said in a note, adding she was maintaining her earnings estimates for fiscal 2021. "The development of the temporary closure of its facilities in stages is still fluid. As such, the actual impact to Top Glove's full-year earnings may be hard to ascertain at this point," she said.

In a stock exchange filing on Monday, Top Glove said it had temporarily stopped production at 16 facilities since last Wednesday, with the balance of 12 facilities operating at much reduced capacities. The world's largest maker of latex gloves has racked up record profits this year on sky-rocketing demand for its products and protective gear, thanks to the pandemic.

Last week, the government ordered 14-day curbs through Nov. 30 in parts of a district about 40 kms (24.8 miles) west of the capital Kuala Lumpur, where Top Glove factories and dormitories are located.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study sheds light on danger of Z-drugs for dementia patients

Strong sleeping pills known as Z-drugs are linked with an increased risk of falls, fractures, and stroke among people with dementia - according to research from the University of East Anglia. Sleep disturbance is common among people with de...

You can now view more information about co-workers in Gmail side panel

Gmail users can now find or view additional information about their co-workers, contacts and people who send them an email, all in the side panel. It includes contact details such as phone number and email address, Team and manager, office ...

Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Biden transition

After weeks of waiting, President Donald Trumps administration on Monday cleared the way for President-elect Joe Biden to transition to the White House, giving him access to briefings and funding even as Trump vowed to continue fighting the...

UN ‘extremely concerned’ for safety of Tigray civilians in regional capital, as refugee numbers grow

Due to a near-total communications blackout across Tigray, establishing facts on the ground is proving difficult, but UN Spokesperson Stphane Dujarric told correspondents at UN Headquarters that more than half a million people remain in Mek...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020