Increased testing, improved infrastructure to tackle coronavirus: Gehlot to Modi

In a video conference with PM Narendra Modi over coronavirus on Tuesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said his government has increased testing and strengthened infrastructure to tackle the infection.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-11-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 14:57 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

In a video conference with PM Narendra Modi over coronavirus on Tuesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said his government has increased testing and strengthened infrastructure to tackle the infection. Highlighting the steps taken by the state government to contain the infection, the chief minister told the PM about the ban on firecrackers, law on wearing of masks, night curfew in worst-hit districts and the restrictions on gatherings, according to sources.

He also shared with the prime minister inputs about the strengthening of infrastructure like oxygen generation plants, increase in the number of ICUs and oxygen beds in hospitals, the sources added. Gehlot said the state government is testing over 30,000 samples a day, which stood at 18,000 tests a day in the months of September and October.

