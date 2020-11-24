Healthcare workers on priority for Covid vaccine in Haryana

Haryana will prioritise health care workers in administering Covid-19 vaccine once it is rolled out, said the state chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday. "We have been told to make a strategy to make the vaccine available to the general public. It is not possible to give vaccines to all at once. In the first phase, the vaccine will be provided to health care personnel and people who need it the most," Khattar told reporters.

Khattar's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met chief ministers of various states to discuss the pandemic situation in the country. The prime mister said that India is in a better situation than other countries when it comes to coronavirus recovery and fatality rates but asserted that the positivity rate needs to be brought down to under five per cent and the number of RT-PCR tests should be increased.

"Today I spoke to chief ministers of states where the situation is deteriorating. Discussions over the status and distribution of vaccine took place and the picture is clearer now... As a result of joint efforts, today India is in a better situation than other countries when it comes to recovery and fatality rates," the Prime Minister said at the virtual meet. Khattar said that his government plans to put in place stricter guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"From November 26, Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Rohtak, Panipat and Hisar will allow a gathering of only 50 people in closed halls for celebration purposes. If the gathering is in open, then a maximum of 100 people will be allowed in these six districts," the chief minister added.