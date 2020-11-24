Left Menu
Development News Edition

Healthcare workers on priority for Covid vaccine in Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, virtually met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the situation of COVID-19 in India, on Tuesday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:29 IST
Healthcare workers on priority for Covid vaccine in Haryana
Haryana CM, Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana will prioritise health care workers in administering Covid-19 vaccine once it is rolled out, said the state chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday. "We have been told to make a strategy to make the vaccine available to the general public. It is not possible to give vaccines to all at once. In the first phase, the vaccine will be provided to health care personnel and people who need it the most," Khattar told reporters.

Khattar's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met chief ministers of various states to discuss the pandemic situation in the country. The prime mister said that India is in a better situation than other countries when it comes to coronavirus recovery and fatality rates but asserted that the positivity rate needs to be brought down to under five per cent and the number of RT-PCR tests should be increased.

"Today I spoke to chief ministers of states where the situation is deteriorating. Discussions over the status and distribution of vaccine took place and the picture is clearer now... As a result of joint efforts, today India is in a better situation than other countries when it comes to recovery and fatality rates," the Prime Minister said at the virtual meet. Khattar said that his government plans to put in place stricter guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"From November 26, Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Rohtak, Panipat and Hisar will allow a gathering of only 50 people in closed halls for celebration purposes. If the gathering is in open, then a maximum of 100 people will be allowed in these six districts," the chief minister added.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man shot dead by grandsons over property dispute in UP

A 75-year-old man was allegedly killed by his two grandsons over a property dispute here on Tuesday, police saidThe victim has been identified as Rajpal Singh, they said. Singh was shot dead by Monu and Gopal in Professor Colony in Shikohab...

Drugs case: Showik Chakraborty's friend, peddler get bail

A special court here on Tuesday granted bail to two accused, including a suspected drug peddler, who were arrested during a probe into the drug angle related to actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case. One of the two accused, Suryadeep Malho...

BJP seeks detailed inquiry into killing of Thane MNS leader

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Tuesday demanded a detailed inquiry into the gunning down of MNS leader Jameel Shaikh here. Shaikh 49, president of a civic ward in Thane city, was shot dead by unidentified persons in Rabodi area he...

WR's first Kisan Rail leaves for Guwahati from Indore

The first Kisan Rail of Western Railway WR carrying 180 tonnes of onions left for New Guwahati station from Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Railway officials said 20 general category coaches are attached in this Kisan Rail, which they ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020