Odisha Coronavirus: 642 new cases, 14 deaths

Odisha's Covid-19 tally surged to 3,15,271 after it added 642 new infections in the past 24 hours, informed the state's Information and Public Relation Department on Tuesday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha's Covid-19 tally surged to 3,15,271 after it added 642 new infections in the past 24 hours, informed the state's Information and Public Relation Department on Tuesday. The total number of Coronavirus cases in the state includes 3,06,726 recoveries and 6,821 active cases. However, 14 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the Health and Welfare Department of Odisha.

As per the district-wise cases, Keonjhar witnessed the most number of cases at 70, closely followed by Nuapada (69), Sundargarh (66), Khurda (62), and Angul (46), Odisha's Information and PR Department mentioned in a tweet. Presently, there are 374 people are undergoing quarantine due to the infection, while there are 268 local contacts.

To control the spread of the virus, the Odisha government is urging people to use facemasks and maintain social distancing. "Your Facemask is the best weapon against COVID-19. Always make sure to wear it properly. Stay alert stay safe from coronavirus," read one of the tweets of the Information and Public Relation Department of Odisha.

The state administration has also worked in the health care sector by increasing beds dedicated to Covid patients in various hospitals. (ANI)

