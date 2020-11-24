Left Menu
Blatant attempt to 'khichdify' medical practice, says IMA on allowing Ayurveda docs to perform surgeries

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has slammed the Central Council of Indian Medicine, the regulatory body for the study and practice of Ayurveda in India, for allowing its practitioners to perform general surgery such as ophthalmology and dental procedure and called it 'khichadification' of medical education.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:07 IST
IMA president Dr Rajan Sharma (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has slammed the Central Council of Indian Medicine, the regulatory body for the study and practice of Ayurveda in India, for allowing its practitioners to perform general surgery such as ophthalmology and dental procedure and called it 'khichadification' of medical education. Dr Rajan Sharma, president, IMA, said the AYUSH ministry has issued a clarification claiming the technical terms and the modern developments are a common heritage of mankind. IMA rejects the clarification as deceptive camouflage of mixing the systems of medicine. "It is nothing but a blatant attempt at mixopathy and Khichadification of medical education and practice."

In a press statement today, the IMA demanded the withdrawal of a recently issued notification that is amendment regulations of Postgraduate Ayurveda Education. "The entire modern medical profession of the nation feels betrayed by the level of violation and encroachment by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM). IMA demands withdrawal of the notification of the amendment regulations of Postgraduate Ayurveda Education," the IMA said in the statement.

"In the said notification the Post Graduate courses namely MS Shalya Tantra the words (General Surgery) have been incorporated. A long list of modern medicine surgical procedures have been enlisted under Shalya Tantra and Shalakya Tantra. These competencies squarely fall under the ambit, authority and jurisdiction of modern medicine having been prescribed by the then Medical Council of India as the competencies ascribable to the postgraduate course titled MS (General Surgery)," the IMA said. IMA claims that One Nation One System is being espoused as the official policy and all the six hundred-odd medical colleges of India are expected to turn out 'Hybrid' doctors of a Khichadi medical system by 2030.The association commented on the Ayush ministry's ability to administer anaesthesia and said, "It is very obvious that AYUSH is dependent on modern medicine doctors, anaesthesia, antibiotics and equipments to perform modern medicine surgical procedures. It fails the test of logic behind such irresponsible initiative placing thousands of gullible patients at risk."

The Central Working Committee of IMA has been called for an emergency session. The 28 state branches have been directed to hold their State Working Committees. The quantum and the timing of the first All India response to the situation is being determined. In any case it will not be later than Wednesday 02 December 2020. (ANI)

