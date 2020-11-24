Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nursing homes will be first to get COVID-19 vaccine in Spain

Elderly residents and staff in nursing homes will be the first to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Spain, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday, unveiling a national vaccination plan due to begin in January.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 24-11-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 20:04 IST
Nursing homes will be first to get COVID-19 vaccine in Spain
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Elderly residents and staff in nursing homes will be the first to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Spain, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday, unveiling a national vaccination plan due to begin in January. Other healthcare workers will be next to be vaccinated, Illa said, with a total of 18 groups of citizens being, one after the other, allowed to get the vaccine in one of Spain's 13,000 local public health centers.

Spain expects to cover a substantial part of the population within the first six months of 2021. Vaccination will not be compulsory and will be free of charge, Illa said. The objective is "to be ready as a country to vaccinate from the moment we start receiving doses", he told a news conference.

The government hopes to get the first doses in January, he said, but availability will be limited for the first few months. Via the deals struck by the European Commission with the main providers of the potential COVID-19 vaccines, Spain hopes to get a total of 140 million vaccination doses, enough to vaccinate 80 million people in a country of 47 million, Illa said. Some would be shared with poorer countries, he added.

A dedicated registry will record who has been vaccinated. The government's aim is for 2.5 million priority people - nursing home staff, the elderly and other vulnerable people - to be vaccinated in a first phase. Illa said the government would spell out later who the other priority groups would be.

He did not go into details about how the vaccine or vaccines, some of which need to be stored at very low temperatures, would be transported, but said it would not be a problem. "Our national system is prepared for the COVID-19 vaccination but we are also working on the logistics," he said.

Government sources have said Spain will try to take advantage of all storage options available, without having to invest in new equipment if possible. That could include using trucks designed to transport animal drugs at very low temperatures, the sources said. Spain will take part with seven other European countries in a joint study to follow how the vaccine is working, Illa said.

"We're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel," government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NYC-area train derailment hurts no one, snarls morning rush

Eight cars of a New York City-bound commuter train derailed early Tuesday, leading to delays during the morning rush hour. No injuries were reported. The NJ Transit derailment happened in Perth Amboy around 1220 a.m. as North Jersey Coast L...

CWI to send inspection team to Bangladesh ahead of scheduled tour in 2021

Cricket West Indies CWI on Tuesday confirmed that it will send a two-member inspection team to Bangladesh this week to conduct a detailed assessment ahead of the scheduled ICC Future Tours Programme FTP tour in January next year. The tour i...

Amazon, pharma firms should help COVID-19 vaccine reach poorest - German minister

Companies that have benefitted from the coronavirus crisis, such as Amazon and drugmakers, should join wealthy countries in helping to fund access to vaccines for poorer nations, Germanys international development minister said on Tuesday. ...

Eco activity up on pent-up demand, may not sustain: Icra

The pick up in economic activity in October is the result of pent-up demand and may not sustain going ahead, domestic ratings agency Icra said on Tuesday. Multiple fast-paced indicators, including GST collections, have been showing a shar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020