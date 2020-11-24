Door-to-door campaign launched in HP to screen people for symptoms of COVID-19

Amid a recent spurt in coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday launched a door-to-door campaign to screen people for symptoms of COVID-19. A total of 8,000 teams comprising officials of Health, Ayurveda, Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj departments and the district administration would be involved in the 'Him Suraksha Abhiyan'.

The chief minister said not only COVID-19 symptomatic patients would be detected but people with other ailments like tuberculosis, leprosy and high blood pressure would also be listed during the door-to-door campaign from November 25 to December 27. Thakur said the campaign would help in providing better health services to people.

He said there is no dearth of essential medicines and equipment like oxygen cylinders and isolation beds in the state. According to the chief minister, the main reason for recent spurt in cases could be attributed to social functions and laxity by the general public.

He urged people to use face masks in public places and maintain social distancing. Thakur said the night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu was imposed to discourage large numbers of indoor gatherings.