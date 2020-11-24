Left Menu
Development News Edition

French shop owners pressure Macron to lighten virus lockdown

"What is at stake is adapting lockdown rules as the health situation improves while avoiding a new flare-up." France has reported more infections than any country in Europe and 49,232 virus-related deaths, among the highest tolls in the world. France's announcement comes the day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said haircuts, shopping trips and visits to the pub will be back on the agenda for millions next week when a four-week lockdown in England ends on December 2..

PTI | Paris | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:03 IST
French shop owners pressure Macron to lighten virus lockdown

People in France may be able to go back to their favourite shops and attend religious services again next week, after a month of partial virus lockdown — but they'll probably have to wait until next year to savor wine and cheese in a local cafe. President Emmanuel Macron is expected to lay out new rules Tuesday in France's virus strategy, after he imposed nationwide restrictions last month as virus infections, hospitalizations and deaths surged around Europe.

France's infection rate per 100,000 people is now less than a third of what it was when November began, and the number of people in hospitals and intensive care has been trending downward for a week. The situation remains tense, however, with hundreds of virus-related deaths per day. Doctors are warning the government not to relax restrictions too fast and repeat the mistakes France made as it emerged from a lockdown in the spring with no clear policy on masks and limited testing capacity.

"If we let go too quickly, the virus will circulate again too quickly," Remi Salomon, head of the medical commission at the Paris hospital authority, told broadcaster France-Info on Tuesday. Wearing legwarmers, cummerbunds or headgear made of surgical masks, owners of shops, restaurants and bars marched through Lyon on Monday to demand permission to reopen. Some threw red flares and one held a sign reading simply: "No Future." Under pressure from merchants who want to recoup some of this year's losses during the Christmas shopping season, the government may allow non-essential stores to reopen on December 1, according to government spokesman Gabriel Attal. Restaurants, however, aren't expected to get the green light until January.

A big question is what Macron will announce about the end-of-year holidays. Currently everyone in France needs a permission slip to leave their homes and no leisure travel is allowed, although schools and some workplaces remain open. Salomon suggested a compromise: "You can go see Grandma and Grandpa at Christmas, but don't eat with them. If I give the virus to Grandma and Grandpa, that's the worst thing of all. How would I live with that afterward?” The French lockdown will be eased in three phases, “in view of the health situation and of the risks tied to some businesses,” Attal told the Journal du dimanche newspaper. "What is at stake is adapting lockdown rules as the health situation improves while avoiding a new flare-up." France has reported more infections than any country in Europe and 49,232 virus-related deaths, among the highest tolls in the world.

France's announcement comes the day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said haircuts, shopping trips and visits to the pub will be back on the agenda for millions next week when a four-week lockdown in England ends on December 2..

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: NFL Roundup: Hill just what Saints need to top Falcons; Valdes-Scantling says he received death threats after fumble and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Best-case scenario for Games is venues full of spectators Tokyo governorTokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the best case scenario for the 2020 Olympics postponed until next...

Deal reached for UK's four nations to relax COVID measures together over Christmas -Times Radio

The four nations of the United Kingdom have agreed to relax COVID-19 restrictions together for Christmas, Times Radios Chief Political Commentator Tom Newton Dunn said on Tuesday.A Christmas deal is done, he tweeted. Three households will b...

Two hurt in knife attack in Swiss city of Lugano - police

A Swiss woman grabbed a woman by the neck and stabbed another in a department store in the southern Swiss city of Lugano on Tuesday, police said.Ticino cantonal police said the attack was over and the suspect, a 28-year-old who lives in the...

COVID-19 situation is under control in Chhattisgarh, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

The spread of Covid-19 has been brought under control in Chhattisgarh, where 23,000 screening tests are conducted daily, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Tuesday. The chief minister made the remarks while speaking at Prime Minister Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020