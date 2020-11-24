Left Menu
Delhi sees dip in number of challans issued for violating COVID-19 norms

Delhi on Tuesday saw a dip in the number of challans issued for not following COVID-19 norms, including not wearing masks, for the second consecutive day after authorities raised the penalty to Rs 2,000 following a surge in coronavirus cases in the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:15 IST
Delhi on Tuesday saw a dip in the number of challans issued for not following COVID-19 norms, including not wearing masks, for the second consecutive day after authorities raised the penalty to Rs 2,000 following a surge in coronavirus cases in the city. The police issued 296 challans to people who were not wearing face masks at public places across the city, officials said. As many as 351 people were challaned on Monday and 1,501 on Sunday for not wearing face masks. On Thursday, the Delhi government had increased the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000. The Delhi Police distributed face masks across various shelter homes and residential areas in the city

Police also issued 24 challans to people who were found not adhering to social distancing norms. The number was 59 on Monday, they said. A total of 5,45,677 challans have been issued in the national capital since June 15, they said

Meanwhile, the police distributed 244 face masks in the city on Tuesday, officials said, adding that 4,06,118 masks have been distributed by the force since June 15.

