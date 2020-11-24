CRPF jawans step in to donate blood to 19-year-old kidney patient at SKIMS

In a heartwarming gesture, personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday stepped in to do their bit to help a 19-year-old girl undergoing a kidney transplant at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

The two jawans, Assistant Commandant Javed Ali and Constable Ranjan Kumar of the CRPF's 73rd Battalion, donated blood to Sayeeda, a patient from the Budgam district, possibly saving her life. (ANI)