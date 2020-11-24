Sikkim reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,777 on Tuesday as 41 new infections were reported in the last 24-hours, an official said. The COVID-19 death toll in the state climbed to 102 with two more fatalities, state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

Of the 41 new cases, East Sikkim reported 29 cases followed by six in South Sikkim, five in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim. Sikkim at present has 238 active COVID-19 cases, while 86 others have migrated out and 4,351 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

Two more patients a 98-year-old woman and 72-year- old man - succumbed to COVID-19 infection along with co- morbidities to take the total number of fatalities to 102, Bhutia said. Sikkim has so far tested 61,366 samples including 231 samples in the last 24-hours, he said.