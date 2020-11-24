Masha: Army jawan cremated with state honours in Latur

A 22-year-old Army jawan was cremated with full state honours in Nilanga in Latur district on Tuesday after he died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune, officials here said. Jawan Arjun Dhumal, who joined the Army at the age of 19, had been posted in Jammu and Kashmir and was keeping unwell after getting trapped in ice while on duty some two years ago, officials said.

He resumed duty four months ago but his condition deteriorated once again and he died in the Army Hospital in Pune on Monday, they said. Amid the chanting of patriotic slogans by hundreds of people and the traditional firing of volleys for the departed, Dhumal was cremated in his field in Nelwad village.