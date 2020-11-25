China reports 5 new COVID-19 cases vs 22 a day earlier

Left Menu
China recorded five new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 24, down from 22 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Wednesday. All new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The commission also reported six new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, compared with eight a day earlier.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-11-2020 06:04 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 06:04 IST
China recorded five new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 24, down from 22 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Wednesday. All new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The commission also reported six new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, compared with eight a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,469, while the death toll is at 4,634.

