Top glove maker Malaysia sees no supply disruption due to factory closures

Malaysia, the world's largest producer of rubber gloves, on Wednesday said it does not anticipate any disruption to supply after a top manufacturer shut some factories due to a coronavirus outbreak among its workers.

"Be assured that new capacity is available to make good the interim shortfall and that there is not going to be any aggravated disruption to whatever is currently being supplied to the world," the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association said in a statement. Malaysia's Top Glove Corp, the world's biggest glove making company, said on Wednesday it was continuing to screen employees for COVID-19 and expects confirmed cases to fall going forward.

On Tuesday, the company said it expected deliveries to be delayed and sales to take a hit in the 2021 financial year after the government said it would shut some of its factories as thousands of workers tested positive for the virus.

