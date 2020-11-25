Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia's Top Glove sees supply shortages boosting latex glove prices

Malaysia's Top Glove Corp , which has shut some factories after thousands of workers tested positive for COVID-19, said on Wednesday it expects some supply shortages that could push up prices of medical rubber gloves. The company, the world's largest latex glove maker, said in a media briefing that it had not yet seen any cancellation of orders, and that it expected the virus outbreak among its workers to be contained within a month.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:26 IST
Malaysia's Top Glove sees supply shortages boosting latex glove prices
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Malaysia's Top Glove Corp , which has shut some factories after thousands of workers tested positive for COVID-19, said on Wednesday it expects some supply shortages that could push up prices of medical rubber gloves.

The company, the world's largest latex glove maker, said in a media briefing that it had not yet seen any cancellation of orders, and that it expected the virus outbreak among its workers to be contained within a month. "Even if (customers) cancel, it will be a small percentage," Executive Chairman Lim Wee Chai said, a day after the company predicted a delay in deliveries that would hurt sales in the fiscal year ending Aug 30. 2021.

At the company's factories and dormitories in Klang, about 40 km (25 miles) west of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia is battling its largest coronavirus cluster since the pandemic began. In response, authorities have erected barbed wire fences in front of the workers' hostels to screen and quarantine them, and said they will shut in phases some of Top Glove's factories.

The affected factories represent about half of Top Glove's production capacity. Still, the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (MARGMA) said on Wednesday it does not anticipate any disruption to supply.

"Be assured that new capacity is available to make good the interim shortfall and that there is not going to be any aggravated disruption," MARGMA said. Malaysia manufactures just under two-thirds of the world's rubber gloves, global demand for which has surged in the pandemic, helping Top Glove report record profits.

Hartalega Holdings and Supermax Corp are Malaysia's other two large manufacturers of rubber gloves. The health ministry said on Tuesday total infections in the Klang cluster reached 4,036 out of 5,777 people screened.

Top Glove said on Wednesday it was continuing to screen employees for COVID-19 and expects confirmed cases to fall going forward. The majority of those tested were asymptomatic, it said. In response to a question from Reuters, Lim said there was no risk of the gloves it made getting contaminated, playing down concerns voiced by some analysts.

Lim said that production was fully automated, and that all workers were given masks and protective gear when they were packing and had no direct contact with the products. Top Glove has about 16,000 factory employees and runs 47 plants in Malaysia, Thailand, China and Vietnam, with 36 of them producing gloves.

Its stock fell 7.5% on Tuesday, and another 3% on Wednesday. It is still up four fold so far this year.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China accuses Britain of discriminating with tech ban

China accused Britain on Wednesday of improperly attacking Chinese tech companies after the British government proposed a law to block market access to telecom equipment giant Huawei and other vendors that are deemed high-risk. The foreign ...

China firmly opposed to India’s decision to block 43 more Chinese apps: FM spokesman

China on Wednesday said it was firmly opposed to Indias decision to block 43 more Chinese apps on national security grounds, claiming the move violated WTO rules. India on Tuesday blocked 43 more Chinese mobile apps, including Alibaba Group...

District authorities setting up micro-containment zones as COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, some district authorities have been setting up micro-containment zones where two or more infections have been reported for better management of the pandemic, officials said on Wednesda...

After NSE, BSE declares Karvy Stock Broking as defaulter, expels from membership

Leading bourse BSE has also declared Karvy Stock Broking as a defaulter and expelled the brokerage house from its membership after a similar action was taken by the National Stock Exchange NSE. Investors having any outstanding claims agains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020