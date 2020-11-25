Left Menu
Amid surge in COVID-19 deaths, Delhi govt increases ICU beds in hospitals

Delhi government has increased the number of ICU (Intensive Care Unit) beds in hospitals in view of an increasing number of deaths due to coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 18:01 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi government has increased the number of ICU (Intensive Care Unit) beds in hospitals in view of an increasing number of deaths due to coronavirus. The maximum number of 232 ICU beds has been added in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and 200 ICU beds in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital of Delhi government, said sources.

According to a government source, more than 9,000 regular beds and over 1,000 ICU beds are available in Delhi for corona patients now. Delhi reported 6,224 new cases of COVID-19 (out of 61,381 tests), 4,943 recoveries, and 109 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi Health Department.

The total cases in the national capital reached 5,40,541. The total recoveries are 4,93,419. The active cases are 38,501 and the death toll is at 8,621. Meanwhile, India reported 37,975 new cases of Covid-19, taking the number of cases so far to 91,77,841, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The total cases in the country now stands at 91,77,841 including 86,04,955 recoveries and 4,38,667 active cases. With 480 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 1,34,218. The country reported 480 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

