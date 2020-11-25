Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain considers limiting Christmas celebrations to six people

"It is a number that health professionals, scientists have told us is sufficiently rigorous and restrictive to prevent another surge in infections," he said. The restrictions will be negotiated with regional authorities, meaning some changes could still be introduced.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-11-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 20:34 IST
Spain considers limiting Christmas celebrations to six people
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday that his government was considering limiting Christmas celebrations to six people in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"This is not a number we have pulled out of nowhere," Sanchez told a news conference with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte in Mallorca. "It is a number that health professionals, scientists have told us is sufficiently rigorous and restrictive to prevent another surge in infections," he said.

The restrictions will be negotiated with regional authorities, meaning some changes could still be introduced. Some regional health chiefs, including in Catalonia and Madrid, are advocating for a less stringent limit of 10 people for holiday gatherings.

While the rate of infection in Spain has slowed in the past month, its overall tally of nearly 1.6 million cases is the second highest in western Europe after France. On Tuesday, the death toll rose by 537 to 43,668, marking the highest daily increase of the pandemic's second wave.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shooter Divyansh Panwar tests covid positive, currently in home quarantine

World no 1 mens 10m air rifle shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar has tested positive for the COVID-19, the Sports Authority of India SAI informed on Wednesday. Pawar, who has already earned an Olympic quota for India, is currently asymptomati...

Palestinian shot, killed after ramming car into Israeli forces, police say

Israeli security forces fatally shot a Palestinian driver who tried to ram his car into them at a checkpoint on Jerusalems outskirts on Wednesday after he raised suspicions by presenting apparently fake identification papers, police said. T...

Global push to end domestic violence, worse amid COVID-19

With domestic violence on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic, activists are holding protests Wednesday from France to Turkey and world dignitaries are trying to find ways to protect millions of women killed or abused every year by their...

10 train passengers test COVID-19 positive in Mumbai

Ten out of the nearly 10,000 train passengers, who were screened at the railway stations located within the BMC limits on Wednesday, tested COVID-19 positive, civic officials said. Of the 10 passengers, the highest number of five tested pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020