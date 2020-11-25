Merkel says Germany can't extend COVID economic aid for whole winter - Bild

Germany will not be able to keep in place its financial lifeline for businesses forced to close by the coronavirus pandemic through the whole winter, Chancellor Angela Merkel told federal state leaders on Wednesday, Bild newspaper reported.

The government expects economic aid for businesses to total 10-15 billion euros ($12-18 billion) in November and sources estimate additional costs for December could come to some 15-20 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8401 euros)