Delhi Police personnel save over 350 COVID-19 patients by donating plasma

Delhi Police personnel saved the lives of more than 350 COVID-19 patients by donating them plasma, the force said Wednesday. As many as 26 personnel of Delhi Police have succumbed to coronavirus, he said. "A large number of Delhi Police officers and subordinates after recovering from coronavirus have gone beyond the call of duty in saving the lives of COVID-19 patients.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 21:14 IST
Delhi Police personnel saved the lives of more than 350 COVID-19 patients by donating them plasma, the force said Wednesday.  It said some police personnel like Head Constable Krishan Kumar donated their plasmas not just once but whenever any requirement came in. The 42-year-old Kumar, who is posted at the Kapashera police station in Southwest district, donated his plasma five times.

Kumar tested positive for the infection on May 1 and got admitted to a hospital when his health deteriorated. After he recovered from the deadly disease, he was discharged from the hospital on May 19. He donated his blood plasma to a colleague's wife on May 28. "One of my colleague's wife was suffering from coronavirus. She was serious and required a plasma donor. I had just recovered then, I was weak and I was a little afraid too, but when I was battling the virus, my seniors and colleagues stood by my side. It inspired me and I went ahead with it," Kumar said. "If I could be of any help and save lives by donating plasmas, I would willingly do it and it is my duty to serve people. So, whenever there was a requirement or urgency, I went ahead with it," he added.

Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal said that right from the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in March, police personnel were not only required to maintain law and order during the lockdown but were also on toes as frontline warriors in curbing the pandemic. While performing their duties, the officers and subordinates of Delhi Police were also at high risk. Out of the 6,937 infected personnel, 6,089 have recovered and 822 are yet to recover, Singhal said.  As many as 26 personnel of Delhi Police have succumbed to coronavirus, he said.

"A large number of Delhi Police officers and subordinates after recovering from coronavirus have gone beyond the call of duty in saving the lives of COVID-19 patients. They donated plasma to their colleagues, family, friends and even unknown people in Delhi and adjoining states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana," Singhal said. According to police data, till Monday, at least 323 personnel donated plasma to several COVID-19 patients who belonged to all ages, especially senior citizens and adults.

Out of the total plasmas donated, 82 were for their colleagues, 107 for their family members and friends while 134 were donated for unknown ones, they said..

