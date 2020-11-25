Over 950 people without mask penalised: Noida Police   Noida (UP'

Over 950 people who were found without face masks at public places were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, police said. Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to challan those people who are found not adhering to COVID-19 protocols in public places, it stated in a statement.

According to the statement, 966 people were issued challans for not wearing face covers or masks in public places and a total of Rs 96,600 was collected from them in fine. Another 1,033 people were issued challans for violating the rule and Rs 1,03,800 were collected from them on Tuesday.

Earlier, the police had penalised over 3,600 people for similar violations from last Friday till Sunday and collected more than Rs 1,31,000 from them, according to officials. The police have appealed to people to follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing face masks and practicing social distancing while outdoors and warned action against offenders.