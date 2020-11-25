Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 950 people without mask penalised: Noida Police   Noida (UP'

Over 950 people who were found without face masks at public places were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, police said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:13 IST
Over 950 people without mask penalised: Noida Police   Noida (UP'

Over 950 people who were found without face masks at public places were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, police said. Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to challan those people who are found not adhering to COVID-19 protocols in public places, it stated in a statement.

According to the statement, 966 people were issued challans for not wearing face covers or masks in public places and a total of Rs 96,600 was collected from them in fine. Another 1,033 people were issued challans for violating the rule and Rs 1,03,800 were collected from them on Tuesday.

Earlier, the police had penalised over 3,600 people for similar violations from last Friday till Sunday and collected more than Rs 1,31,000 from them, according to officials. The police have appealed to people to follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing face masks and practicing social distancing while outdoors and warned action against offenders.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar's landfall process commences

The landfall process of very severecyclonic storm Nivar has commenced and it would cross thecoast soon, the Indian Meteorological Department said onWednesdayThe IMD, on its twitter handle said, Very severecyclonic storm Nivar now lies about...

UN agency: Israel's Gaza blockade has devastated economy

Israels blockade of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip has cost the seaside territory as much as 16.7 billion in economic losses and sent poverty and unemployment skyrocketing, a UN report said Wednesday, as it called on Israel to lift the closure....

Delhi Police files FIR over fire at Ghazipur landfill site

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified people in connection with the fire at Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi that occurred a day before, officials said on Wednesday. The fire broke out on Tuesday night and the case...

Kerala CM condoles Maradona's death

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday expressed his grief over the death of Diego Maradona and said his fans around the world will miss the football legendMaradona, considered the greatest footballer of all time alongside Braz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020