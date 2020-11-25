Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP to be ready by Dec 15 to accept COVID-19 vaccine: Health minister

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jay Pratap Singh on Wednesday said the state already has an established system of cold chain across all its districts and remaining work at some places will be completed by December 15 to accept vaccine for COVID-19 whenever it is ready.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-11-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 23:23 IST
UP to be ready by Dec 15 to accept COVID-19 vaccine: Health minister

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jay Pratap Singh on Wednesday said the state already has an established system of cold chain across all its districts and remaining work at some places will be completed by December 15 to accept vaccine for COVID-19 whenever it is ready.  He said the cold chain got established in all 75 districts of the state as part of earlier vaccination process for various diseases like rubella given to children up to the age of five years.  "We have a centralised management system for cold chains wherein we get alert even if there is a slight reduction in temperature in storage. Still, work has started for the construction of storage rooms wherever we have felt a need for it. These will have walk-in coolers, walk-in deep freezers as per need," Singh said.  "By December 15, we will have these (cold storage chain) remaining ones ready to accept the vaccine whenever it is ready. By December 15 we will be 100 per cent ready," he told reporters during a visit to Noida to review the pandemic situation.  He said review work is underway to assess the condition of machines and preparation of technicians.  "We have 70,631 vaccinators ready and have also trained ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife), lab technicians and pharmacists once or twice. We are also gearing up to get any additional manpower if needed," the minister said.  Singh said he had attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with chief ministers of all states on Tuesday during which the distribution process of COVID-19 vaccine, whenever it is ready, was also discussed

During the visit, the minister inspected the district hospital and was briefed by District Magistrate Suhas L Y, CMO Deepak Hoti among others.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh CM condoles demise of Ahmed Patel

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. He said that Ahmed Patel was a proficient leader who had cordial relationships with all the political parties.In his condolence me...

FACTBOX-Reaction to the death of Argentina soccer legend Maradona

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday aged 60 of a heart attack, his lawyer said. Following are reactions to his deathITALIAN SOCCER CLUB NAPOLI, WHERE MARADONA PLAYED FROM 1984-1991 A devastating blow for both city and...

Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar's landfall process commences

The landfall process of very severecyclonic storm Nivar has commenced and it would cross thecoast soon, the Indian Meteorological Department said onWednesdayThe IMD, on its twitter handle said, Very severecyclonic storm Nivar now lies about...

UN agency: Israel's Gaza blockade has devastated economy

Israels blockade of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip has cost the seaside territory as much as 16.7 billion in economic losses and sent poverty and unemployment skyrocketing, a UN report said Wednesday, as it called on Israel to lift the closure....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020