Dutch researchers preparing for 'human challenge' COVID-19 vaccine trial

Researchers at the Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands are preparing for a potential "human challenge" trial in which volunteers are deliberately infected with the new coronavirus to test the effectiveness of vaccine candidates, advocacy group 1Day Sooner said on Wednesday. The plan has already attracted 240 volunteers, the U.S.-based group said https://www.1daysooner.org/press-releases.

This is the latest in 1Day Sooner's efforts to get such a trial off the ground. In September, the group said such trials are expected to begin in January at a quarantine facility in London. Researchers in the Netherlands have not yet decided to conduct the trial, which would still need regulatory approval, 1Day Sooner said.

A British biotech firm said last month it was in advanced talks with the UK government to create and provide strains of the coronavirus for such a challenge study. Leiden University Medical Center did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

