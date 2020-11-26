Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain to detail post-lockdown restrictions in England

The British government on Thursday will set out which COVID-19 restrictions each local authority in England will face when a national lockdown ends next week allowing businesses to reopen in areas where infection rates are lower.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-11-2020 05:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 05:31 IST
Britain to detail post-lockdown restrictions in England

The British government on Thursday will set out which COVID-19 restrictions each local authority in England will face when a national lockdown ends next week allowing businesses to reopen in areas where infection rates are lower. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England into a month-long lockdown in early November after coronavirus cases and deaths started to rise again, angering businesses and some of his own political party over the economic consequences.

He set out new measures on Monday to replace the lockdown from Dec. 2, reinforcing a previous regional approach and warning that some areas would move into a higher alert level than the one they were in before. Health secretary Matt Hancock will on Thursday tell parliament which of three tiers, ranging from the lowest at tier 1 to the highest at 3, each English local authority will fall under.

The government said allocations will be made using a decision-making process based on recommendations to ministers from regional and national public health experts. Tier 3 means bars, cafes and restaurants must remain shut except for takeaway services, and that households cannot mix except in public places outdoors.

Tier 3 areas will be offered support from National Health Service Test and Trace and the armed forces to deliver a six-week rapid community testing programme, utilising lateral flow COVID-19 tests, which give results within an hour. “I know for those of you faced with tier 3 restrictions this will be a particularly difficult time but I want to reassure you that we’ll be supporting your areas with mass community testing and extra funding," Hancock said.

Tiers will be reviewed on Dec. 16, making it possible for areas that slow the spread of the virus to be moved down a tier before Christmas. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has lobbied for London to be in tier 2, warning tier 3 would be "catastrophic" for the capital's hospitality industry.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said it was more likely than not that Greater Manchester would be returned to tier 3. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are under varying levels of restrictions, set by their devolved administrations.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump administration denies planned mine near Alaska fishery

The Trump administration has effectively killed a contentious proposed mine in Alaska, a gold and copper prospect once envisioned to be nearly as deep as the Grand Canyon and could produce enough waste to fill an NFL stadium nearly 3,900 ti...

Iran says British-Australian academic freed for 3 Iranians

Iran has freed a British-Australian academic who had been detained in the country for over two years in exchange for three Iranians held abroad, state TV announced. The television report on Wednesday was scant on detail, saying only that th...

Freed British-Australian academic thanks supporters after Iranian release

A British-Australian academic on Thursday thanked her supporters and diplomatic efforts to secure her freedom after she was released from jail in Iran following more than two years of imprisonment. Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who was detained in I...

Mexico City seeks to 'break the chain' of coronavirus with rapid tests, QR codes

Mexico City has launched a test-and-trace approach to containing the coronavirus, after a rise in hospitalizations that has raised fears of a new economic lockdown in one of the worlds largest urban centers.Mexico has one of the lowest test...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020