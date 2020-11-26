Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 states/UTs contributed to 60.72% of 44,489 fresh COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

The Union health ministry on Thursday said 60.72 per cent of the 44,489 fresh COVID-19 cases registered in a span of 24 hours have been contributed by six states and UTs, with Kerala leading the tally followed by Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 14:34 IST
6 states/UTs contributed to 60.72% of 44,489 fresh COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union health ministry on Thursday said 60.72 per cent of the 44,489 fresh COVID-19 cases registered in a span of 24 hours have been contributed by six states and UTs, with Kerala leading the tally followed by Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. It said 60.50 per cent of the 524 latest fatalities are concentrated in six states and Union territories-- Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Kerala leads the tally with 6,491 new COVID-19 cases registered in a span of 24 hours, while Maharashtra has reported 6,159 new cases followed by Delhi with 5,246 new cases.

Delhi with 99 deaths reported the maximum new fatalities. Maharashtra saw a fatality count of 65 followed by West Bengal with 51 deaths, the ministry said. India's present active COVID-19 caseload at 4,52,344 is 4.88 per cent of the total coronavirus cases, and has been sustained below the 5 per cent mark.

According to the ministry, 65 per cent of the active cases are in eight states and UTs which have contributed to the maximum daily new cases and deaths. It said 61 per cent of the total COVID-19 deaths are concentrated in these eight states/UTs. The case fatality rates of Punjab (3.16 per cent), Maharashtra (2.60 per cent), West Bengal (1.75 per cent) and Delhi (1.60 per cent) are higher than the national average of 1.46 per cent, the ministry said.

Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala have a case fatality rate of 1.43 per cent, 1.02 per cent, 0.87 per cent and 0.37 per cent, respectively. Delhi has 29,169 COVID-19 cases per million followed by Kerala with 16,201 cases, Maharashtra with 14,584 and Haryana with 7,959 cases per million population. Their cases per million figures are higher as compared to the national average of 6,715. The total COVID-19 recovered cases in India are nearing 87 lakh (86,79,138) and the national recovery rate stands at 93.66 per cent. A total of 36,367 recoveries have been registered in a span of 24 hours in the country, the ministry said. Fifteen states and UTs have a recovery rate more than the national average, it said. India's COVID-19 caseload increased to 92.66 lakh with 44,489 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,35,223 with 524 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am on Thursday showed.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

6 states/UTs contributed to 60.72% of 44,489 fresh COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

The Union health ministry on Thursday said 60.72 per cent of the 44,489 fresh COVID-19 cases registered in a span of 24 hours have been contributed by six states and UTs, with Kerala leading the tally followed by Maharashtra, Delhi, West Be...

RazorpayX partners with Visa to launch Corporate Cards to help small business owners weather COVID-19

Bangalore Karnataka India, November 26 ANINewsVoir Razorpay, the newest FinTech Unicorn and Indias leading full-stack financial solutions company, and Visa, the global leader in payments technology, today announced the launch of RazorpayX C...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares hold close to all-time highs; U.S. markets close for Thanksgiving

European shares were mixed on Thursday and world shares held near all-time highs after a strong Asian session in which market euphoria around COVID-19 vaccines, Joe Bidens U.S. presidential election win and hopes for further stimulus outwei...

Britain says Brexit trade deal can be reached, but not at any cost

Britain and the European Union can clinch a Brexit trade deal and the shape of one is clear, but London will not sign up to an accord at any cost, Britains finance minister said on Thursday.With just five weeks left until the United Kingdom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020