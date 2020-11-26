Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fast spreading bird flu puts EU poultry industry on edge

The main strain found this year in Europe is H5N8, which decimated flocks in 2016/17 when the region recorded its largest outbreak in poultry and wild birds, but there were also reports of H5N5 and H5N1. Although the risk to humans is low, the European Food Safety Agency EFSA said this week that the virus' evolution needed to be closely monitored.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 18:00 IST
Fast spreading bird flu puts EU poultry industry on edge
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A highly contagious and deadly form of avian influenza is spreading rapidly in Europe, putting the poultry industry on alert with previous outbreaks in mind that saw tens of millions of birds culled and significant economic losses.

The disease, commonly called bird flu, has been found in France, the Netherlands, Germany, Britain, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Sweden and, for the first time this week in Croatia, Slovenia and Poland, after severely hitting Russia, Kazakhstan and Israel. The vast majority of cases are in migrating wild birds but outbreaks have been reported on farms, leading to the death or culling of at least 1.6 million chickens and ducks so far around the region.

In the Netherlands, Europe's largest exporter of chicken meat and eggs, nearly 500,000 chickens died or were culled due to the virus this autumn, and over 900,000 hens died on one single farm in Poland this week, the countries' ministries said. "The risk of a transfer in poultry farms and more cases among wild birds is higher than in the past two years because of the massive appearance of various bird flu viruses in Europe," said a spokeswoman for the Friedrich-Loeffler Institute, Germany's federal animal disease research agency.

Russia's poultry death toll reached 1.8 million by the end of October, with nearly 1.6 million of that on one farm near Kazakhstan, data by the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) showed. The main strain found this year in Europe is H5N8, which decimated flocks in 2016/17 when the region recorded its largest outbreak in poultry and wild birds, but there were also reports of H5N5 and H5N1.

Although the risk to humans is low, the European Food Safety Agency EFSA said this week that the virus' evolution needed to be closely monitored. A strain of H5N1 has been known to spread to humans. EU poultry industry players said they were very concerned about the latest outbreak but were now experienced in dealing with them.

"We have worked so hard to improve safety, to train breeders and improve traceability that we hope that if there are cases we will manage to contain them," said Anne Richard, head of France's poultry industry lobby ANVOL. Most counties have raised their alert status to "high", implying that poultry and birds of all types be kept indoors or protected in order to avoid contact with wild birds.

Bird flu outbreaks like other animal diseases often prompt importing countries to impose trade restrictions. That will add to coronavirus-related lockdowns threatening to curb year-end holiday sales.

"It's already difficult to export with the COVID, it would make it even worse," Denis Lambert, chief executive of France's largest poultry group LDC told reporters on Wednesday. However, importing countries' approach to limit restrictions to regions affected by the virus should help soften the impact.

China, for example, has suspended imports of poultry products from four regions in Russia due to bird flu, TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JNU professors urge Kovind to look into 'irregularities' in recruitment process

Eight professors of the Jawaharlal Nehru University have written to President Ram Nath Kovind alleging irregularities in appointment process at the School of Physical Sciences. They urged Kovind, who is the universitys visitor, to intervene...

Ind vs Aus: Rohit will be further assessed on December 11, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday confirmed that Rohit Sharmas injury will be further assessed at the National Cricket Academy on December 11 and after that, it will be decided whether he will come to Australia for the Test series or no...

Four hurt in clash over dancing during wedding ritual

Four people, including a woman, were injured in a clash between two groups over dancing during a ghudchadi ritual in Mubarikpur village of Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place late Wednesda...

Soccer-UEFA bans former Qarabag official for racist behaviour

UEFA has banned a former official of Azerbaijani side Qarabag for life for incidents of a non-sporting nature and racist behaviour on social media, European soccers governing body said on Thursday. UEFA said in a statement that its Control,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020