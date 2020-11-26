Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health Ministry monitoring E Cape to quell Covid-19 resurgence

Mkhize is on a two-day visit to the Eastern Cape, which kicked off on Thursday and is set to wrap up on Friday. The visit, Mkhize said, is set to focus on case management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 18:17 IST
Health Ministry monitoring E Cape to quell Covid-19 resurgence
"The whole country has bubbles of small cluster outbreaks, which we are seeing but they are transient,” said the Minister. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, says his department is closely monitoring the Eastern Cape to quell the resurgence of cluster outbreaks in the province.

Mkhize is on a two-day visit to the Eastern Cape, which kicked off on Thursday and is set to wrap up on Friday. The visit, Mkhize said, is set to focus on case management.

This week's visit to the Eastern Cape, the second one this month, comes as the province battles a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

To date, the Eastern Cape accounts for 121 329 of the country's total confirmed COVID-19 infections and 4 475 deaths.

"We are here because there is clearly a resurgence in Nelson Mandela Bay. Indeed, it is a concern that we are seeing in a few other areas.

"The whole country has bubbles of small cluster outbreaks, which we are seeing but they are transient," said the Minister.

Today, Mkhize -- together with Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Social Development Minister, Lindiwe Zulu -- held a meeting with officials from the National Health Department, provincial leaders and members of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality executive.

Dlamini-Zuma and Zulu attended the meeting virtually.

The Eastern Cape accounts for between 50% and 55% of the daily new COVID-19 infections in the country, with Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan accounting for 42% of the country's new infections.

According to the Health Department, the virus is claiming the lives of more than one in four patients in the province.

Mkhize said his department is closely monitoring the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality and Sarah Baartman District Municipality, where they have seen a rise in new cases.

"We need to work hard in these areas to contain the spread of this virus," said the Minister.

With more than 11 000 active cases in the province, Mkhize said the department is rolling out a multi-pronged strategy to halt the spread.

"The behaviour of the community will contain the virus, not hospitals. We need a brief meeting with the mayor, business stakeholders. For businesses, where there is no compliance, we will have to look at new restrictions.

"At the moment, we believe that South Africans can manage this," he said.

With the festive season fast approaching, Mkhize said deliberations at Thursday's meeting will carve the response for this period.

"What happens today will help us approach what we will do this festive season. We will be going to communities and encouraging people to test," he said.

As December also marks initiation season in the province, Mkhize said Thursday's meeting will also discuss this aspect in relation to managing the spread of the virus.

"Initiation is one tradition that is intense. We need to manage it sensitively. We will be discussing it today as well. We have to look at what the views are from traditional leaders.

"We will announce at a later time what the best method will be to deal with the initiation matter," said the Minister.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nushrratt Bharuccha kickstarts shooting for horror-thriller 'Chhori'

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha on Thursday marked the beginning of shooting for her upcoming horror thriller Chhori with a muhurat pooja. The Dream Girl actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the pooja session and another picture of her...

JNU professors urge Kovind to look into 'irregularities' in recruitment process

Eight professors of the Jawaharlal Nehru University have written to President Ram Nath Kovind alleging irregularities in appointment process at the School of Physical Sciences. They urged Kovind, who is the universitys visitor, to intervene...

Ind vs Aus: Rohit will be further assessed on December 11, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday confirmed that Rohit Sharmas injury will be further assessed at the National Cricket Academy on December 11 and after that, it will be decided whether he will come to Australia for the Test series or no...

Four hurt in clash over dancing during wedding ritual

Four people, including a woman, were injured in a clash between two groups over dancing during a ghudchadi ritual in Mubarikpur village of Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place late Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020