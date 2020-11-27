72 patients recover from COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, fresh cases at 29

COVID-19 recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases as 72 more people were cured of the disease, while 29 fresh infections pushed the state's tally to 16,204, a health department official said on Friday. Of the 29 new cases, six were reported from the Capital Complex region, West Kameng (5), East Siang (4), and three each from Lepa Rada and West Siang, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Two cases each were also recorded in Kurung Kumey and Anjaw and one each from Lower Siang, Namsai, Tirap and Papumpare, the SSO said. Among the fresh infections, three were diagnosed through TrueNat tests and the rest 26 were detected through rapid antigen tests.

Barring five all the patients are asymptomatic and shifted to Covid Care Centers, he said. Arunachal Pradesh now has 926 active coronavirus cases, while 15,229 people have been cured of the disease and 49 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 93.98 per cent, he said. The positivity and fatality rates stand at 6.02 per cent and 0.30 per cent respectively, Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 624, followed by West Kameng (75), East Siang (33), Lepa Rada (24) and Lower Dibang Valley (22), the official said. The state has so far tested 3,55,611 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,232 on Thursday, the official said.