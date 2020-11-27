Left Menu
AstraZeneca France says situation with its COVID-19 vaccine encouraging

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-11-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 12:32 IST
The situation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca is generally encouraging, even though a new trial will be needed, said AstraZeneca France president Olivier Nataf on Friday. "We are in a context that is encouraging," Nataf told RTL radio.

AstraZeneca nevertheless faces questions about its success rate, which some experts say could hinder its chances of gaining speedy U.S. and EU regulatory approval.

