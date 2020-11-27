Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canterbury hospital to be better placed to respond to future services

The Government has approved $154 million in funding for the construction of a third tower at Waipapa, the new Acute Services Building at Christchurch Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:21 IST
Canterbury hospital to be better placed to respond to future services
“As a first step, it’s been agreed Canterbury DHB will self-fund $21 million to address the most urgent works on Parkside so the DHB can continue to operate the building safely and while additional capacity is built at Waipapa,” says Andrew Little. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Canterbury DHB will be better placed to respond to future demand for services and continue to deliver high-quality care, with the next stage of the campus redevelopment programme confirmed, Health Minister Andrew Little says.

The Government has approved $154 million in funding for the construction of a third tower at Waipapa, the new Acute Services Building at Christchurch Hospital.

"Like all DHBs across the country, Canterbury is facing growing demand for services. It's important the DHB can plan ahead to ensure New Zealanders continue to receive the high-quality care they need in the future," says Andrew Little.

"While Waipapa, the state of the art $525 million Acute Services Building, has just recently opened and will improve health outcomes for people in Canterbury and the wider South Island for decades to come, the next campus redevelopment stage needs to be progressed.

"The DHB's growing and an ageing population mean more inpatient beds will be required. The new third tower will eventually include 160 inpatient beds. As all the beds won't be required immediately, a staged approach to the fit-out is expected to be taken, with 64 beds initially available" Andrew Little says.

A number of buildings on the Christchurch Hospital campus site require seismic remediation works. The Government has also approved the DHB's compliance works business case in principle, enabling the most urgent works to be progressed. Initial estimates are that this work will require an investment of $80m.

"As a first step, it's been agreed Canterbury DHB will self-fund $21 million to address the most urgent works on Parkside so the DHB can continue to operate the building safely and while additional capacity is built at Waipapa," says Andrew Little.

"Further work is needed to confirm the scope and costings of the full project. The DHB will work with the Ministry of Health to refine the project prior to submitting a final revised business case.

"We all recognise work is needed to improve the building conditions and the clinical environment at Parkside, however, the project also requires a staged approach. Patients will continue to be treated while work is underway. Careful planning will ensure minimal impact on patients, whānau and staff.

"Today, I also reinforced to the Board and senior leaders that the DHB needs to continue to improve its financial sustainability, which will enable and support future redevelopment projects.

"The DHB received $180 million in equity support from the Government last month to maintain its cash flow and continue to operate," Andrew Little said.

(With inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan ruling party proposal backs assistance for COVID-hit airlines

Japans ruling party approved on Friday a proposal urging the government to provide strong support for airlines hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with measures such as slashing airport fees and fuel tax. The draft proposal of the ruling Liberal ...

Liberty across human eras is as tenuous as tenuous can be: SC

Liberty across human eras is as tenuous as tenuous can be and becomes a casualty in the absence of vigilance by citizens, the cacophony of the media or observance of rule of law in the dusty corridors of courts, the Supreme Court said on Fr...

KJo strikes pose with 'Bollywood Wives' as 'Fabulous Lives' begin premiering on Netflix

As his reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, started premiering on Netflix on Friday, filmmaker Karan Johar spilled his excitement for the new show by striking a pose with the Bollywood wives. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, actor marke...

JK: Authorities put Mufti, daughter under alleged house arrest, disallow press conference

Kashmir is an open air prison where no one has the right to express their opinion, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday after the authorities&#160;barred her&#160;from holding a press conference at her residence here where she was al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020