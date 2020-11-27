Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar edges down, set for weekly loss; kiwi having best month since 2013

AstraZeneca had said on Monday that its vaccine was 70% effective in pivotal trials, and could be up to 90% effective - the latest in a slew of positive vaccine announcements which had boosted investor confidence, even as COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record highs in the United States. "The markets have a tendency to perhaps look through the fact that we’re going to have a really nasty Q4, possibly a very nasty Q1 too, in terms of economic data in Europe and the U.S., and look through to the better times ahead," said Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 18:19 IST
FOREX-Dollar edges down, set for weekly loss; kiwi having best month since 2013
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar fell on Friday, close to its lowest in three months and on track for a weekly loss against a basket of currencies, as markets continued their rally on vaccine progress and hopes for a global economic recovery. The dollar has fallen more than 2.2% so far this month as global market sentiment has surged following Joe Biden's U.S. election victory, positive COVID-19 vaccine announcements and a commodity surge, which lessened demand for the safe-haven currency.

Sentiment was mixed in early London trading after several scientists raised doubts about the success rate for the vaccine developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca, but European shares picked up as the session went on. AstraZeneca had said on Monday that its vaccine was 70% effective in pivotal trials, and could be up to 90% effective - the latest in a slew of positive vaccine announcements which had boosted investor confidence, even as COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record highs in the United States.

"The markets have a tendency to perhaps look through the fact that we're going to have a really nasty Q4, possibly a very nasty Q1 too, in terms of economic data in Europe and the U.S., and look through to the better times ahead," said Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank. "We've seen various stock market indices at all-time highs, so the dollar under pressure. Also keeping the dollar under pressure is this perception that the Fed will act, will pressure the yield curve lower, if need be, particularly if there continues to be a delay over the fiscal package," she said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes said that policymakers could give new guidance on bond-buying "fairly soon". At 1213 GMT, the dollar was down 0.1% on the day at 91.996 , having reached its lowest since Sept. 1 earlier in the week.

ING strategists rote in a note to clients that the dollar was likely to keep oscillating around the 92 level in the dollar index on Friday in the absence of other catalysts. Analysts said that volumes were lower as the United States will have reduced trading hours on Friday, following the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

The Australian dollar - seen as a liquid proxy for risk - hit its highest in nearly three months in early London trading and was up 0.2% at 0.73735 at 1215 GMT. Australia's second-largest state, Victoria, which was once the country's COVID-19 hotspot, said on Friday that it has gone 28 days without detecting new infections.

The Kiwi dollar, which is having its best month since late 2013, was up 0.1% on the day at 0.7015. "Clearly, the biggest single risk for financial markets now is the failure of vaccines being rolled out smoothly in Q1 2021," wrote MUFG strategist Derek Halpenny.

"The other key risk that also continues to be ignored is the ongoing surge in COVID infections and deaths in the US," he said, adding that if President-elect Joe Biden brings in new lockdown restrictions while the rest of the world is recovering next year then that provide a further reason to sell the dollar. Dollar-yen was down 0.1% at 104.16 at 1215 GMT. China's offshore yuan was on track for its first week of net losses versus the dollar this month.

The euro was up 0.1% at $1.19185, having shown little reaction to downbeat comments from the European Central Bank's chief economist Philip Lane on Thursday. With market participants long on the euro, Rabobank's Foley said that euro-dollar could face downsides as the ECB has signalled that it is watching euro appreciation. The EU budget which includes the COVID-19 recovery fund has not yet been approved.

"The market hasn't yet reacted to the Hungary/Poland issue - the vetoing of the budget," she said. "The market might be underestimating that battle."

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St headed higher on recovery hopes after Thanksgiving holiday

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Friday as optimism around an economic rebound next year outweighed concerns around an expected surge in coronavirus infections following the Thanksgiving holiday.Sentiment was also lifted...

Minimum temperatures hover above normal at most places in Hry, Pb

The minimum temperatures hovered above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Friday. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, according to the meteorological departmen...

Court denies interim bail to Ishrat Jahan in Delhi riots case

A Delhi court has denied interim bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots in February this year. Jahan had approached the court for bail citing COVID-19 outbreak in Mandoli prison and ot...

Under PM Modi, India's economy in recession first-time ever: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the countrys economy is in recession for the first time ever. He said this after Indias GDP growth contracted by 7.5 per cent in the July-September quarter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020