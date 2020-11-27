Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain asked its regulator to assess AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for a possible rollout, while the Philippines and Thailand secured millions of doses, giving the shot a vote of confidence after experts raised questions about trial data. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 21:35 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain asked its regulator to assess AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for a possible rollout, while the Philippines and Thailand secured millions of doses, giving the shot a vote of confidence after experts raised questions about trial data.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* The COVID-19 epidemic in Britain is shrinking slightly, with the reproduction "R" number estimated to be below 1, hinting at the impact of England's second national lockdown in bringing infections down, government scientists said. * Suspected North Korean hackers have tried to break into the systems of British drugmaker AstraZeneca in recent weeks, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, as the company races to deploy its vaccine for the virus.

* The number of infections in Germany surpassed the one million mark and the daily death toll hit a record of 426, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. * Russia plans to vaccinate more than 400,000 military personnel against COVID-19.

AMERICAS * Masked shoppers turned up in smaller numbers at major U.S. retailers on Black Friday as early online deals and worry about the spike in cases dulled enthusiasm for trips to the mall.

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he will not take a vaccine, while the governor of Sao Paulo state floated the idea of rolling out one without approval from the national health regulator. * Argentines in their thousands packed into the streets of Buenos Aires to pay their last respects to flawed soccer genius Diego Maradona, despite virus concerns.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Malaysia has agreed to buy 12.8 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine, becoming the first country in Southeast Asia to announce a deal with the U.S. drugmaker after some expressed reservations over the need for ultra-cold storage.

* Five patients were killed in India in a fire that broke out in a COVID-19 ward, the fourth blaze in a coronavirus hospital since the outbreak began, which drew angry questions from the Supreme Court. * The Philippines will get 2.6 million shots of a potential vaccine developed by AstraZeneca under the country's first supply deal for a coronavirus vaccine, senior officials said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Kenya's central bank has cut its forecast for 2020 economic growth by more than half, joining the Treasury in realising that the coronavirus had inflicted more damage to the economy than previously thought.

* Mass vaccination against COVID-19 is unlikely to start in Africa until midway through next year and keeping vaccines cold could be a big challenge, the continent's disease control group said on Thursday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Ten COVID-19 vaccines could be available by the middle of next year if they win regulatory approval, but their inventors need patent protection, the head of the global pharmaceutical industry group said. * Russia will allow Hungarian doctors and medical experts to observe the manufacturing process and laboratory tests for its Sputnik V vaccine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

* Colchicine, a commonly used anti-inflammatory drug, will be investigated as a possible treatment for COVID-19 in the Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy (RECOVERY) trial, the study website posted. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World stocks remained on course for their best month ever on Friday as recent vaccine progress, Joe Biden's U.S. presidential election win, hopes for further stimulus, a commodity surge and descending dollar all lifted the spirits. * Germany plans to almost double the borrowing it had planned for next year to finance emergency aid for businesses, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Puri temple trinity adorns 'Nagarjuna Besa', tight security put in place to avoid crowding

After a gap of nearly 26 years, the trinity in Shree Jagannath Temple here on Friday adorned the much-awaited Nagarjuna Besa warrior attire, but there was no devotee to witness the grand event as temple gates remain closed for public due to...

Nitish deplores Lalu's 'attempts' at poaching NDA legislators

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed disgust over his arch rival Lalu Prasads alleged attempts at poaching MLAs of the NDA and warned that the latters antics would only harm the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal. Kumar also h...

Four killed due to Nivar cyclone in TN; Centre, state announce relief

The Centre on Friday pledged all support to cyclone Nivar-affected Tamil Nadu with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Palniswami announcing relief to the kin of those killed. Nivar which wreaked havoc in 18 districts of ...

Farmers' protest: National highway at Singhu border turns into mega kitchen at evening

A stretch of the national highway at Singhu border turned into a mega kitchen on Friday evening as exhausted farmers camped on the road along with their tractors and cooked dinner following a long day of protest. Even as police permitted th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020