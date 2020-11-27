Left Menu
Spain adds 10,853 new COVID-19 cases, down from more than 12,000 on previous day

New infections measured over the previous 14 days fell to their lowest level in three weeks to 307 per 100,000 people. The number of people who died from coronavirus in Spain rose by 294 on Friday, bringing the country's total death toll from the panademic to 44,668, according to health ministry data.

Spain adds 10,853 new COVID-19 cases, down from more than 12,000 on previous day
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Spain added 10,853 new cases of COVID-19 to its tally on Friday, according to health ministry data, down from more than 12,000 the day before. New infections measured over the previous 14 days fell to their lowest level in three weeks to 307 per 100,000 people.

The number of people who died from coronavirus in Spain rose by 294 on Friday, bringing the country's total death toll from the panademic to 44,668, according to health ministry data. King Felipe tested negative for coronavirus on Friday after going to quarantine when he came into contact on with someone who was positive with the virus.

The cumulative total of cases reached 1,628,208 on Friday, compared with 1,617,355 on Thursday.

