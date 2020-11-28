Left Menu
Maha: Demand to reopen tourist spots in Aurangabad

Ten associations linked to hotels, handicraft industry, tourist guides on Friday came together and held a virtual protest against the government, demanding that the monuments in Aurangabad and the world-famous heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora be thrown open to people, which have remained shut due to COVID-19. Addressing a press conference after the protest, Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) president Jaswant Singh said, "The families which are dependent on tourism sector in Aurangabad have been facing financial crisis.

Maha: Demand to reopen tourist spots in Aurangabad
People dependent on tourism sector in Maharashtra's Aurangabad have urged the state government to reopen tourist spots and places of attraction in the district to protect their livelihood. Ten associations linked to hotels, handicraft industry, tourist guides on Friday came together and held a virtual protest against the government, demanding that the monuments in Aurangabad and the world-famous heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora be thrown open to people, which have remained shut due to COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference after the protest, Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) president Jaswant Singh said, "The families which are dependent on tourism sector in Aurangabad have been facing financial crisis. If the tourist spots are not reopened immediately, people may start taking extreme steps." "If Elephanta caves near Mumbai and Raigad fort have been reopened, then why the monuments in Aurangabad like Ajanta and Ellora caves are still shut?" he asked. Syed Abrar, a tourist guide from Ajanta said that, "It is a matter of survival for us now. The government should listen to our demand and reopen these places. We will follow all the COVID-19 guidelines." Amod Basole, who owns a business related to tourism here, said, "We don't want any aid from government, but it should let us do our business." The number of coronavirus positive patients in Aurangabad district has reached 43,064. There are 901 active cases in district, where the virus has so far claimed 1,143 lives, an official said.

