Following is a summary of current health news briefs. UK's Johnson tells Tory MPs tiered restrictions have sunset of Feb. 3: Sky News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country's new tiered system of COVID-19 restrictions "have a sunset of 3 February," the Sky News reported https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-boris-johnson-tells-tory-mps-tiered-restrictions-have-sunset-of-3-february-12145525 on Saturday, citing his letter to MPs of his Conservative Party. Johnson insisted the tiered measures for local areas would be reviewed every fortnight, the report added. U.S. CDC reports 263,956 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 12,999,664 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 176,572 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,283 to 263,956. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Nov. 27 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/36f8EUx) UK says tough tiers needed as PM tries to see off lawmaker backlash

England needs tough restrictions after its current lockdown ends if hospitals are not to become overwhelmed, a senior minister said, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to lawmakers to say the measures would end in February to try to quell opposition. Britain upped preparations for a vaccine roll-out on Saturday as Johnson named Nadhim Zahawi as a new health minister to oversee its deployment and the Financial Times reported that the UK is set to approve the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine next week. U.S. vaccine plans take shape but no let-up on restrictions

U.S. health authorities will hold an emergency meeting next week to recommend that a coronavirus vaccine awaiting approval be given first to healthcare professionals and people in long-term care facilities. The meeting, announced on Friday by a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) committee on immunizations, suggests that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may be close to authorizing distribution of the long-awaited medication, at least to those considered most vulnerable. UK regulator set to approve COVID-19 vaccine next week - FT

Britain is set to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc next week and deliveries would begin within hours of the authorisation, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. The first immunisations using the BioNTech and Pfizer vaccine could take place from Dec. 7, the FT said, citing unnamed sources. https://on.ft.com/3o6JrSG Serum Institute CEO sees AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as "very good" candidate

Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer, sees AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine candidate as a "very good" option, giving it a major vote of confidence after some experts raised questions around its trial data. Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with the British drugmaker to conduct trials on its COVISHIELD vaccine in India and produce the vaccine candidate if it secures approval, plans to apply for an emergency use licence for the vaccine in the next two weeks, said SII's Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla. Queues at barber shops as France eases coronavirus lockdown

People eager to get a haircut stood in line outside barber shops and department stores selling gifts and Christmas decorations were busy on Saturday as France partially reopened following a month-long lockdown. Shops selling non-essential goods such as shoes, clothes and toys reopened in the first easing of a nationwide lockdown that started on Oct. 30 and will remain in place until Dec. 15. Bars and restaurants remain closed till Jan. 20, India's Modi visits key vaccine facilities as COVID-19 cases surge

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured three of the nation's leading vaccine development and manufacturing sites on Saturday as coronavirus cases continue to soar. India has recorded 9.35 million COVID-19 infections, second only to the United States. It reported 41,322 new cases and 485 deaths on Saturday. Canada blocks bulk exports of some prescription drugs in response to Trump import plan

Canada on Saturday blocked bulk exports of prescription drugs if they would create a shortage at home, in response to outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to allow imports from Canada to lower some drug prices for Americans. "Certain drugs intended for the Canadian market are prohibited from being distributed for consumption outside of Canada if that sale would cause or worsen a drug shortage," Health Minister Patty Hajdu said in a statement. Pandemic hospital duty tests Swiss civil defense

Sent by the government to support the hard-pressed Swiss healthcare system, members of the civil defense corps are on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, helping out in emergency rooms and handling bodies. Civil defense workers are part of the Swiss system of compulsory national service for all able-bodied men.