Indonesia reports record daily rise in coronavirus infections
Indonesia reported its record daily rise in coronavirus infections on Sunday with 6,267 cases, bringing the total to 534,266, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed. This was the third record high in a week for the Southeast Asian country. The data showed 169 new coronavirus deaths, taking the total fatalities to 16,815.Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 29-11-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 14:03 IST
