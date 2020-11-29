Delhi records less than 5k new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day on trot; 68 more die

The national capital recorded 4,906 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent, while 68 more fatalities took the death toll to 9,066, authorities said. This is the second consecutive day that the number of deaths has remained below 5,000 and the positivity rate below eight per cent. At 68, the number of deaths was lowest since November 6, when the city recorded 64 fatalities. The positivity rate was 7.24 per cent on Saturday, the lowest since October 23. It was 8.51 per cent on Friday, 8.65 per cent on Thursday and 8.49 per cent on Wednesday. A total of 64,186 tests, including 29,839 RT-PCR ones and 34,347 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day for detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin by the Delhi health department on Sunday. A record 69,051 tests, including 33,147 RT-PCR ones -- the highest till date -- were conducted on Friday.

The city had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11. As many as 131 COVID-related deaths were recorded on November 18, the highest till date.

According to the bulletin, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 5,66,648 on Sunday, of which 5,22,491 have recovered. The tally of active cases in Delhi was 35,091 on Sunday, down from 36,578 on Saturday. Delhi recorded 4,454 new cases on Monday, 6,224 on Tuesday, 5,246 on Wednesday and 5,475 on Thursday, 5,482 on Friday and 4,998 on Saturday. The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi rose to 5,441 on Sunday from 5,331 on Saturday.

Of the total number of 18,661 beds in COVID-19 hospitals, 10,418 are vacant, according to official data. Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on Saturday said Delhi has sufficient infrastructure and equipment to vaccinate its entire population in a few weeks once a COVID-19 vaccine is available.

"There is no need to worry about storage of vaccines. We have a large number of health care facilities, such as mohalla clinics, poly clinics, and hospitals etc, where a COVID-19 vaccine can be administered to people," Jain had told reporters. "Once a vaccine is available, we can vaccinate the entire population of Delhi in a few weeks," the minister had said.

Jain had also said that Delhi should be given priority during the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine as it is the national capital. PTI GVS TDS TDS.