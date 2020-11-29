Democrat Schumer says $30 bln in federal funds needed to distribute COVID vaccine

Democrat Schumer says $30 bln in federal funds needed to distribute COVID vaccineReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-11-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 22:37 IST
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that $30 billion in federal funds was needed to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine as legislative negotiations over an economic relief bill remain stalled.
Schumer, a Democrat, said that New York state alone would need "hundreds of millions" for distribution and education work around the distribution of the vaccine.
"This should be a moment of clarity for everyone," Schumer, who represents New York, told reporters in a brief press conference. "This is a huge crisis and we need big relief."
