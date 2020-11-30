Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden unveils January 20 inaugural committee

Biden is naming Delaware State University president Tony Allen to serve as CEO of his presidential inaugural committee and campaign chief operating officer Maju Varghese as the group's executive director. The inaugural committee works in coordination with Congress' planning group around arrangements for the Capitol ceremony, and organizes inaugural balls and other events surrounding the swearing-in.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 19:49 IST
Biden unveils January 20 inaugural committee
US President elect-Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

President-elect Joe Biden is taking the first formal preparations for his January 20 inauguration, unveiling the inaugural committee that will lead arrangements for the day he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris assume their posts. Biden is naming Delaware State University president Tony Allen to serve as CEO of his presidential inaugural committee and campaign chief operating officer Maju Varghese as the group's executive director.

The inaugural committee works in coordination with Congress' planning group around arrangements for the Capitol ceremony, and organizes inaugural balls and other events surrounding the swearing-in. The format of those events is up in the air amid the global coronavirus pandemic, which has surged across the country.

In a statement Monday, the inaugural committee said it will work on "prioritising keeping people safe and preventing the spread of COVID-19 while engaging all Americans" in the festivities..

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US embassy in Hungary slams article likening Soros to Hitler

The United States Embassy in Budapest on Monday condemned an article published by a Hungarian official that drew parallels between American-Hungarian billionaire George Soros and Adolph Hitler and the Nazis. The embassy posted on its Twitte...

With 312 cases, Ahmedabad's COVID-19 count crosses 50,000 mark

The COVID-19 count in Ahmedabad crossed the 50,000 mark on Monday after 312 cases were detected, while 13 deaths took the toll to 2,060, an official said. The districts caseload now stands at 50,077, while the discharge of 344 people took t...

First blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer's goes on sale

A company has started selling the first blood test to help diagnose Alzheimers disease, a leap for the field that could make it much easier for people to learn whether they have dementia. It also raises concern about the accuracy and impact...

Delhi Police ups security at border as farmers threaten to block entry points

A day after the agitating farmers threatened to block all entry points to the national capital, the Delhi Police on Monday enhanced security deployment at all the borders points connecting the city with neighbouring states of Haryana and Ut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020