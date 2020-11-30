Left Menu
Development News Edition

No direct correlation between health expenditure and COVID outcomes: Report

Assam and Delhi have achieved National Health Policy 2017's goal of devoting 8 per cent of revenue expenditure to healthcare, but have different performance on COVID deaths As against India's average of 1 death per 10,000 population, Delhi's ratio was 4.7 deaths for 10,000 population while the same for Assam was 0.3 deaths for the same number of people, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 21:53 IST
No direct correlation between health expenditure and COVID outcomes: Report

Amid growing calls for upping healthcare spends after the experience of the pandemic, a rating agency on Monday said that there is no direct correlation between increased outlays and COVID-19 related outcomes. Citing data from across states, India Ratings and Research said state governments need to galvanise the local bureaucracy and leverage both the soft and hard infrastructure, along with the healthcare spends, for favourable outcomes on this front. It said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the health care expenditure particularly the public expenditure at the centre stage due to its unprecedented impact on life and livelihood across the globe and added that the International Monetary Fund has asked all advanced countries to make healthcare a policy priority. The agency said health care should be both near-term and long-term priorities, as the country's total health expenditure of 3.8 per cent of GDP in FY17 is much lower than both advanced economies and peer emerging economies like Brazil, China, Russia, Argentina and South Africa. Even though both the Centre and state governments spend on healthcare, the agency said the Seventh Schedule of the Indian Constitution puts the primary onus of health care delivery on state governments, resulting in 70 per cent of the overall spends being done by states. Delhi, North Eastern States excluding Assam, Himachal Pradesh, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Assam and Uttarakhand have a high per capita government expenditure on health, while Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra having low per capita government expenditure on health, it said. Assam and Delhi have achieved National Health Policy 2017's goal of devoting 8 per cent of revenue expenditure to healthcare, but have different performance on COVID deaths

As against India's average of 1 death per 10,000 population, Delhi's ratio was 4.7 deaths for 10,000 population while the same for Assam was 0.3 deaths for the same number of people, it said. Similarly, Maharashtra has a higher number of doctors per 10,000 population at 14.1 as against a national average of 8.9, but has a higher death rate of 3.8 per 10,000 population, data collated by the agency said. A significant part of the health care cost in India has to be borne by non-governmental entities, of which out of pocket expenses of households (including medical insurance) accounted for 2.2 per cent of the GDP and the remaining 0.4 per cent was accounted for by non-governmental organisations/ external donor/local bodies, it said, citing official data of FY17.   The share of government in the current expenditure on health in India is only 27.1 per cent and an a large share of 62.4 per cent is borne by households, it said. “It is a well-known fact that such a high share of out of pocket expenses imposes a financial hardship on household budgets and more than often pushes vulnerable households in to debt and poverty,” it said.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No 2015 deluge-like situation in Chennai now, working on lasting solution to avert flooding: CM

Chennai is now in a comfortable position compared to 2015 when there was massive flooding, and the Tamil Nadu government was working on a lasting solution to address the issue in several places whenever there are heavy rains, Chief Minister...

Biden names Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary, Neera Tanden as head of OMB

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday named Janet Yellen as his Treasury Secretary and Indian-American Neera Tanden as Director of Office of Management and Budget, as he announced key members of his economic team. If confirmed by the US Se...

Biden picks diverse team of top economic advisers

President-elect Joe Biden named former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as his Treasury secretary nominee on Monday, and named three women to other top economic posts, setting the stage for a more diverse White House. While Bidens transit...

Cavani apologizes for social media post, says opposes racism

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani apologized Monday for using a Spanish term for Black people, saying it was intended as an affectionate greeting and that he is completely opposed to racism. The English Football Association is look...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020