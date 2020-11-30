Left Menu
Nagaland's COVID-19 recoveries cross 10,000 mark

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state has improved to 90.16 per cent from 88.69 per cent recorded on Sunday, health department's director Dr Denis Hangsing said. Nagaland currently has 925 active coronavirus cases, while 67 patients have died and 108 migrated, he said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 01-12-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 23:56 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

The number of COVID-19 patients, who have been cured of the disease in Nagaland, crossed the 10,000-mark on Monday with 188 fresh recoveries, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. The total number of recoveries in the northeastern state now stands at 10,086.

The coronavirus tally rose to 11,186 as 27 more people tested positive for the infection, he said. Of the fresh cases, 14 were detected in Kohima, 11 in Dimapur, and one each in Mokokchung and Mon districts, the minister said.

Paren reported the maximum of 133 new recoveries, followed by Dimapur (28) and Kohima (27), he said. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state has improved to 90.16 percent from 88.69 percent recorded on Sunday, health department's director Dr. Denis Hangsing said.

Nagaland currently has 925 active coronavirus cases, while 67 patients have died and 108 migrated, he said. Dimapur has the highest number of active cases at 535, followed by Kohima at 304 and Peren at 32.

Of the total coronavirus cases in the state, 4,551 are armed forces personnel and 1,774 returnees, Hangsing said. Nagaland has so far conducted 7,826 rapid antigen tests, while 69,169 samples were tested through RT-PCR and 36,051 through TrueNat, he added.

